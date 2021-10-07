U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $8.48

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $9.09. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 6,901 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.57 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

