Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $300,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after buying an additional 159,724 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

