TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 54,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,139. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

