TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

