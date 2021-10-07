Truist Securities Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $213.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.08.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $211.62 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.