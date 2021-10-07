Truist Securities Raises Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $54.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 117.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of REPX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $288,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,342. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 144,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.