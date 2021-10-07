Truist Securiti Comments on Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

TWNK opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $18.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,091,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

