Truist Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.