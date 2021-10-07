Truist Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 127,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,524. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 210.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

