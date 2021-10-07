Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Shares of TBK opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.