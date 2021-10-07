Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 485,366 shares.The stock last traded at $52.48 and had previously closed at $52.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triton International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

