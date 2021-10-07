Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

