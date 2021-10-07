Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.00. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 25,657 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$199.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

