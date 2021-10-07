Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

