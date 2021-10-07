Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Brunswick by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

