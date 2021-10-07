Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 25,224 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 53.1% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

