Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2,198.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 128.5% during the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.76 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

