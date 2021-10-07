Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RH by 139.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RH by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH opened at $630.01 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.85 and a 200-day moving average of $660.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

