Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 9,810 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 202.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in GDS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

