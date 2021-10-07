Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,317 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

