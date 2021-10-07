Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

