Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.27.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. Trex has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.