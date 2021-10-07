Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31. Traton has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

