Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,084,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 3,077,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

