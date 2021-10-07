Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 3,150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.30. 16,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

