Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.39. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,891. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

