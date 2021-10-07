Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.25. 43,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average of $321.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.