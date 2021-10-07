Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

