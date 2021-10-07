TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.49

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 419876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.81.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

