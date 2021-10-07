Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,732. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.