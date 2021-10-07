Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Update

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Traeger stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. Traeger has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

