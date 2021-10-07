TradeStars Price Tops $0.13 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $146,948.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

