Traders Purchase Large Volume of Krystal Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,753 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,388% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

