Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Copper Index Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,057 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 1,226 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPER. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 140.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 62.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

United States Copper Index Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,782. United States Copper Index Fund has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

