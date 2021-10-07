Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $196.65 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

