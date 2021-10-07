TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

