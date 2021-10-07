TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
