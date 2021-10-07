TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Position Cut by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,694 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRDY. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE NRDY opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

