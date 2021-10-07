Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective (up from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.69.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.70 on Thursday, hitting C$44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 931,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.92. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.31 and a 1-year high of C$46.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Insiders bought a total of 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

