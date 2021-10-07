Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 753,868 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753,868 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $212,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $60.75. 566,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

