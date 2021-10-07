Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 395,442 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,442 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $149,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 363,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

