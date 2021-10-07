Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $309,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $178.79. The stock had a trading volume of 244,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.