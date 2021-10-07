Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,763 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,234,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $56.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,318.73. 122,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

