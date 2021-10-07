Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,311 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $490,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 168.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

CNQ traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 133,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

