TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,695 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

BLD stock opened at $208.58 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

