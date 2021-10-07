Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.