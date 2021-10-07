Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Buys £18,375 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 37,500 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,375 ($24,007.06).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 60,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

On Monday, September 27th, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of LON TILS opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

