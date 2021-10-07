Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $329.10 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

