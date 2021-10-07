Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,571,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

