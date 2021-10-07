Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.14.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE:TRI opened at C$140.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$144.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.44. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$99.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.