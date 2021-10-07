Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

